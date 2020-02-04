Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Haemonetics (HAE)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Haemonetics (HAE) today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.33, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Haemonetics’ market cap is currently $5.65B and has a P/E ratio of 85.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HAE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Richard Meelia, a Director at HAE sold 6,573 shares for a total of $776,600.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other.