Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Esperion (ESPR)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.44, implying a 98.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $76.99 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 927.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.