Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics (CYTK) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $22.50 average price target, representing a 52.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Cytokinetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.