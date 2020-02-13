Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 77.3% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, Coupa Software, and Instructure.

ChannelAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on ChannelAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $607K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECOM in relation to earlier this year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. engages in provision of software as a service solution that enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels.