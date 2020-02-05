Needham Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $764.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $496.15 average price target, implying a -39.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Stephen Jurvetson, a Director at TSLA sold 17,223 shares for a total of $5,725,614.

