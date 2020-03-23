Needham Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Sell rating on Netflix (NFLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $332.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $382.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix’s market cap is currently $146B and has a P/E ratio of 80.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: