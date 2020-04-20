Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on TTM Technologies (TTMI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

TTM Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.69.

TTM Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTMI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.