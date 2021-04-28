Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $265.03, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $263.33, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $268.04 and a one-year low of $171.75. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.18M.

Michigan-based Stryker Corp. was founded in 1941. The company provides medical technology products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine.