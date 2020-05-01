Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.00.

The company has a one-year high of $226.31 and a one-year low of $124.54. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 2.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,000 shares for a total of $59,700.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.