Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 34.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.73.

Based on Stitch Fix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $372 million and GAAP net loss of $33.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $7.05 million.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

