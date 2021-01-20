Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Proto Labs (PRLB)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs (PRLB) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $179.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proto Labs is a Hold with an average price target of $167.00, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

Based on Proto Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $14.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a net profit of $16.79 million.

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.