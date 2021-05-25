Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Proto Labs (PRLB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs (PRLB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.42, close to its 52-week low of $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proto Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.50, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $286.57 and a one-year low of $85.50. Currently, Proto Labs has an average volume of 509.6K.

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.