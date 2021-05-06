Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine (NBIX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.00, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.0% and a 13.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.55, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $248 million and net profit of $348 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $34.01 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.