Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $185.75 average price target, representing a 40.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kla-Tencor’s market cap is currently $20.7B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.