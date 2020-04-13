Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage-Crystal Clean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.67, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and GAAP net loss of $2.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.51 million.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.