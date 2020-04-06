Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Coherent (COHR)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Coherent (COHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $178.09 and a one-year low of $78.21. Currently, Coherent has an average volume of 274.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COHR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments. The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.