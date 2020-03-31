Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bruker (BRKR)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Bruker (BRKR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bruker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.71, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Bruker’s market cap is currently $5.94B and has a P/E ratio of 23.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRKR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Frank Laukien, the CEO & President of BRKR bought 25,000 shares for a total of $610,000.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments. The BSI segment comprises of the Bruker BioSpin Group, the Bruker CALID Group, and the Bruker Nano Group. The BEST segment designs, manufactures, and distributes superconducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1961 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.