Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80, close to its 52-week high of $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $14.05. Currently, Zealand Pharma has an average volume of 10.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Read More on ZEAL: