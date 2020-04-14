Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevi Therapeutics with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.98 million.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.