Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Telos (TLS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Telos (TLS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Acacia Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telos with a $35.86 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.84 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Telos has an average volume of 859.4K.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.

