Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Synaptics (SYNA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $90.75 average price target, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $28.80. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 512.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Nelson Chan, a Director at SYNA bought 18,750 shares for a total of $595,500.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

