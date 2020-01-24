Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Plexus (PLXS)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Plexus (PLXS), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.49, close to its 52-week high of $86.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plexus’ market cap is currently $2.35B and has a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.