Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Niu Technologies (NIU)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Niu Technologies (NIU), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and Lizhi Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Niu Technologies.

The company has a one-year high of $13.60 and a one-year low of $5.33. Currently, Niu Technologies has an average volume of 187.5K.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.