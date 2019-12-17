Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.81, close to its 52-week high of $99.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 46.8% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $105.22 average price target, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $154.2B and has a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.75.

