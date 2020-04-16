Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.25 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 142.6K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.