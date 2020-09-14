Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Brian Anderson- September 14, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 36.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $27.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.96 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 118.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts