Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Geron (GERN)

Howard Kim- March 12, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 3.76M.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

