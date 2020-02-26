Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Esperion (ESPR)

In a report issued on February 24, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.78, which is a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.98 and a one-year low of $33.13. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 621K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).