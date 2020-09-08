Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cryolife (CRY)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY) on August 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.13, a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Cryolife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.77 million and GAAP net loss of $3.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.14 million and had a net profit of $2.83 million.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.