Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.68.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.33.

The company has a one-year high of $25.59 and a one-year low of $10.01. Currently, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 692.3K.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.