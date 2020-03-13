Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Asure (ASUR)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 39.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Asure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.