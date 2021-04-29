Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Allegro MicroSystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

Allegro MicroSystems’ market cap is currently $4.9B and has a P/E ratio of 317.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALGM in relation to earlier this year.

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. It is a supplier of power ICs. Its sensor ICs enable customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE that include Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, Linear and Angular Position, Magnetic Speed Sensors, and Photonics; REGULATE that include Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE that includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC and Stepper Drivers.