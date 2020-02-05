Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on 8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on 8X8 (EGHT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Audiocodes, Lantronix, and Harmonic.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.70, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 8X8’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EGHT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.