Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney (DIS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.73, close to its 52-week high of $203.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.63.

The company has a one-year high of $203.02 and a one-year low of $94.52. Currently, Walt Disney has an average volume of 11.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI).

The company owns domestic cable networks like Disney, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic, is involved in the production and distribution of television and motion picture content, operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and also offers streaming services.

Founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923, the company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

