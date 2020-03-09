Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Synacor (SYNC)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Synacor (SYNC) on March 4. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synacor with a $1.65 average price target, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.65 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 99.81K.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments.