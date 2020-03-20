Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qudian (QD)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Qudian (QD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qudian with a $3.64 average price target.

Based on Qudian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China.