Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 47.2% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.50, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and GAAP net loss of $234 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $123 million.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

