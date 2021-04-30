Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.15 average price target, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.67 and a one-year low of $56.56. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 7.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

Read More on GILD: