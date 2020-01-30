Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (WWE), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, and Netflix.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, representing a 33.8% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $4.79B and has a P/E ratio of 118.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

