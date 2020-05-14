Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Virtusa (VRTU)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa (VRTU) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtusa with a $39.50 average price target.

Based on Virtusa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $335 million and net profit of $12.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $315 million and had a net profit of $12.58 million.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.