Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Teledyne Technologies (TDY), with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $311.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Teledyne Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $380.00.

The company has a one-year high of $398.99 and a one-year low of $195.34. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has an average volume of 290.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kenneth C. Dahlberg, a Director at TDY bought 4,315 shares for a total of $182,297.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.