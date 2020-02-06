Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.61, close to its 52-week high of $25.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.71, implying a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.87 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 675K.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

