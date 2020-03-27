Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Oxford Industries (OXM)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Oxford Industries (OXM) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.9% and a 26.9% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Oxford Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00, implying a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oxford Industries’ market cap is currently $687.6M and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More on OXM: