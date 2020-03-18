Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on MagnaChip (MX)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on MagnaChip (MX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.40, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.8% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MagnaChip with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.06 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, MagnaChip has an average volume of 399.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MX in relation to earlier this year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. It operates through the following segments: Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.