Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.85 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 138.7K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.