Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08, close to its 52-week high of $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $28.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.01 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 80.43K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KALV in relation to earlier this year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.