Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.41, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GTY Technology Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.10 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, GTY Technology Holdings has an average volume of 110.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.