Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.02, close to its 52-week low of $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $72.50 average price target, representing a 63.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.78 and a one-year low of $41.29. Currently, Exlservice Holdings has an average volume of 205K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 821 shares for a total of $57,556.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other.