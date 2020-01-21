Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.72 and a one-year low of $10.01. Currently, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 424.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLL in relation to earlier this year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.