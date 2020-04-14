Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.75, a 204.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.69 and a one-year low of $11.27. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 118.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALBO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.